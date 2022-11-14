China Sends Most Students to the US Despite Tensions – SCMP

China sends more students to universities in the United States than any other nation despite soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing, the South China Morning Post reported.
A total of 290,086 Chinese students came to the US as part of their studies in the 2021-2022 academic year, said the report, half of whom studying maths, engineering, computers science and other “STEM” subjects.
Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.
