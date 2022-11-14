fbpx

China Sends Most Students to the US Despite Tensions – SCMP

November 14, 2022

A total of 290,086 Chinese students came to the US in the 2021 – 2022 academic year, half of whom studied “STEM” subjects, SCMP said


Chinese families appear to greatly respect US teaching and learning institutions. AFP file image.

 

China sends more students to universities in the United States than any other nation despite soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing, the South China Morning Post reported.

A total of 290,086 Chinese students came to the US as part of their studies in the 2021-2022 academic year, said the report, half of whom studying maths, engineering, computers science and other “STEM” subjects.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

 

 

US Crackdown on China ‘Slave Labour’ Blocks Solar Projects

Nvidia Offers New Chip to China That Meets US Limits

US Watchdog Completes US-Listed China Firms Inspection Work

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

