fbpx

Type to search

China

China Must Ease Covid Rules to Revive Economy: IMF – SCMP

November 23, 2022

The IMF identified China’s Covid restrictions as a major deterrent for investors, the SCMP said


Anger has grown among the public to frequent sudden lockdowns that trap people in their homes, shops and workplaces, and the over-zealous reactions of officials to small case numbers.
A medical worker takes a swab sample at a nucleic acid testing station, following a coronavirus disease outbreak, in Beijing. File photo: Reuters.

 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged China to ease its strict Covid policy to revive its economy, the South China Morning Post reported.

The IMF identified China’s Covid restrictions as a major deterrent for investors, said the report, and a key risk to its economy alongside a property market slump and external demand.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

 

 

Read more:

 

China’s Covid Surge Sees Beijing, Shanghai Tighten Curbs

 

Guangzhou Plans 250,000 Quarantine Beds as Covid Spreads

 

China’s Key Money Rate Sinks Close to 2-Year Low

 

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Western Nations Must Avoid China Dependency: NATO Chief
Western Nations Must Avoid China Dependency: NATO Chief
Asia Won't ‘Allow’ Cold War Attempts: Xi Jinping at APEC
Asia Won't ‘Allow’ Cold War Attempts: Xi Jinping at APEC
China Evergrande HQ Land up For Sale at $1 Billion
China Evergrande HQ Land up For Sale at $1 Billion
China's Leaders Under Pressure as Economy's Struggles Deepen
China's Leaders Under Pressure as Economy's Struggles Deepen
logo

China

China Holds Police Talks With Pacific Islands, After Quakes
China Holds Police Talks With Pacific Islands, After Quakes
Jim Pollard 23 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com