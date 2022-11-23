China Must Ease Covid Rules to Revive Economy: IMF – SCMP

The IMF identified China’s Covid restrictions as a major deterrent for investors, the SCMP said

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged China to ease its strict Covid policy to revive its economy, the South China Morning Post reported.

The IMF identified China’s Covid restrictions as a major deterrent for investors, said the report, and a key risk to its economy alongside a property market slump and external demand.

