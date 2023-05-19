fbpx

Type to search

China

China Ready to Step in to Protect Under-Pressure Yuan: PBOC

May 19, 2023

The country’s central bank says it is closely watching the yuan after it broke through the 7-per-dollar level on a stumbling economic recovery and a dollar rally


Coins and a banknote of China's yuan are seen in this illustration picture taken February 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coins and a banknote of China's yuan are seen in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters

 

China has vowed to closely monitor the yuan and pull tight on the reins if there are any big fluctuations in the under-pressure currency. 

The People’s Bank of China said it will also be keeping a watching brief on dollar deposits after the yuan dropped to multi-month lows and breached the closely watched 7-per-dollar level, pressured by a sputtering economic recovery, low yields and the greenback’s rally.

 

Also on AF: Nikkei Surges to 33-Year High, Tech Stocks Drag on Hang Seng

 

The country’s central bank and forex regulator will jointly guide expectations, correct pro-cyclical and one-sided behaviour when necessary, and curb speculation, the central bank said on Friday. 

China will strengthen self-discipline management of US dollar deposit businesses, improve currency hedging services for firms and reduce the cost of hedging for small and medium-sized firms, the bank added.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Weak Yuan Dents Asia Currencies, Indian Rupee at Six-Week Low

India, Russia Halt Rupee Trade Talks, Moscow Prefers Yuan

Argentina to Ditch Dollar, Pay For Chinese Imports in Yuan

Yuan Overtakes Dollar For 1st Time in China Cross-Border Trade

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Weak Yuan Dents Asia Currencies, Indian Rupee at Six-Week Low
Weak Yuan Dents Asia Currencies, Indian Rupee at Six-Week Low
China Drops Dollar for Yuan in $88bn Russia Commodity Trade
China Drops Dollar for Yuan in $88bn Russia Commodity Trade
logo

China

US Consultancy Firm in China Worked on Xinjiang Before Raids
US Consultancy Firm in China Worked on Xinjiang Before Raids
Vishakha Saxena 19 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com