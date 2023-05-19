China Ready to Step in to Protect Under-Pressure Yuan: PBOC

The country’s central bank says it is closely watching the yuan after it broke through the 7-per-dollar level on a stumbling economic recovery and a dollar rally

China has vowed to closely monitor the yuan and pull tight on the reins if there are any big fluctuations in the under-pressure currency.

The People’s Bank of China said it will also be keeping a watching brief on dollar deposits after the yuan dropped to multi-month lows and breached the closely watched 7-per-dollar level, pressured by a sputtering economic recovery, low yields and the greenback’s rally.

The country’s central bank and forex regulator will jointly guide expectations, correct pro-cyclical and one-sided behaviour when necessary, and curb speculation, the central bank said on Friday.

China will strengthen self-discipline management of US dollar deposit businesses, improve currency hedging services for firms and reduce the cost of hedging for small and medium-sized firms, the bank added.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

