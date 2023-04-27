Argentina to Ditch Dollar, Pay For Chinese Imports in Yuan

Buenos Aires is hoping the move will relieve pressure on the country’s dwindling dollar reserves but switch is still a coup for Beijing

Argentina will start paying for Chinese imports in yuan rather than dollars, its government announced Wednesday.

Buenos Aires said it aims to pay for around $1 billion of April Chinese imports in yuan instead of dollars and after that around $790 million of monthly imports will be paid for in the Chinese currency, a government statement said.

It’s hoped the switch will relieve the pressure on the country’s dwindling dollar reserves, Argentina’s Economy minister Sergio Massa admitted following a meeting with the Chinese ambassador, Zou Xiaoli.

Also on AF: China’s Anti-Espionage Law Adds to Foreign Business Concerns

The decision comes as the South American nation battles critical levels in its dollar reserves amid a sharp drop in agricultural exports caused by a historic drought, as well as political uncertainty ahead of elections this year.

In November last year, Argentina expanded a currency swap with China by $5 billion, seeking to strengthen Argentina’s international reserves.

The move comes just a day after it emerged the yuan overtook the dollar for the first time last month to became the most widely-used currency for cross-border transactions in China.

The yuan was used in 48.4% of all cross-border transactions, data showed, while the dollar’s share declined to 46.7% from 48.6% a month earlier.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Yuan Overtakes Dollar For 1st Time in China Cross-Border Trade

China’s Yuan is Now the Most Traded Currency in Russia

China Settles First LNG Trade in Yuan in Latest Hit to Dollar

India to Discourage Foreign Trade Settlement in Chinese Yuan

China’s Xi Urges Gulf Nations to do Energy Deals in Yuan