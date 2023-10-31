China Removes Top Bloggers’ Anonymity, Sparking Privacy Fears

Non-government accounts on the likes of Weibo and Douyin with more than 500,000 followers will have to display real-name information

China’s most popular social media platforms announced new measures on Tuesday that will remove the anonymity of thousands of influencers on apps that are used daily by hundreds of millions

The measures will see “self-media” accounts with more than 500,000 followers asked to display real-name information, a controversial measure that has prompted concerns over ‘doxxing’ and privacy among some users.

“Self-media” includes news and information not necessarily approved by the government, a genre of online content regulators have cracked down on in recent years to “purify” China’s cyberspace.

Doxxing is the public release of sensitive information identifying an individual or organisation, like a home address or phone number.

Messaging and payment app WeChat, microblogging platform Weibo, Douyin, China’s version of Tik Tok, search engine giant Baidu, social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu, video sharing website Bilibili, among others, published separate statements on Tuesday.

Rumours of the new policy had prompted lively debate among users. Some, like former state media editor Hu Xijin, have defended the measure as necessary in order to force influential accounts to use more responsible speech.

Others, however, have expressed concerns that the measure would make doxxing easier and platforms would further remove online users’ anonymity in the future.

Platforms have already moved to calm users’ concerns. Weibo CEO Wang Gaofei said two weeks ago that the policy would not be expanded to include accounts with follower counts below 500,000.

Bytedance’s Douyin said on Tuesday that it would not ask for anything besides real names and that it would only allow verified accounts to view such information, adding that accounts deemed “risky” or “abnormal” would be prevented from seeing others’ real names.

Several of the platforms said that accounts with over 1 million followers would be affected first and those that do not comply would face restrictions in their online traffic and income as a consequence.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

