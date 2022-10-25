China Sees Smart Glasses Popularity Rise – Pandaily

fbpx

October 25, 2022

The likes of Rokid, Thunderbird Innovation and Nreal have all released new smart-glasses products this year, Pandaily said


The likes of Rokid, Thunderbird Innovation, and Nreal have all released new smart-glass products in China this year. File Photo. Reuters.

 

Demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) smart glasses is on the rise in China, Pandaily reported.

The likes of Rokid, Thunderbird Innovation and Nreal have all released new smart-glasses products this year, said the report, with ByteDance securing $54.74 million angel investment for a new VR headset, the PICO 4.

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

