China Sees Smart Glasses Popularity Rise – Pandaily

Demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) smart glasses is on the rise in China, Pandaily reported.
The likes of Rokid, Thunderbird Innovation and Nreal have all released new smart-glasses products this year, said the report, with ByteDance securing $54.74 million angel investment for a new VR headset, the PICO 4.
Read the full report: Pandaily
