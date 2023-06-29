China Steel Exports Heat Up on Weak Yuan, Set For 7-Year High

The world’s No1 producer is on target to see steel exports rise to 77 million metric tons this year thanks to strong demand from Southeast Asia and Africa

China is on track to see its steel exports hit a seven-year high with a weak yuan bolstering the world’s biggest producer’s order books.

Steel exports in the first five months were up 41% compared to a year ago, customs data showed, and traders said they have recently seen improved overseas buying appetite.

Exports for 2023 could easily surpass the 67.32 million metric tons shipped last year, said three analysts who expect volumes of up to 77 million metric tons.

China’s massive steel industry has been hard hit by a months-long slump in the country’s huge property sector, pushing steel prices to three-year lows in May.

Also on AF: Nikkei Lifted by Weak Yen, Hang Seng Drops on China Outlook

But strong demand mostly from elsewhere in Asia and Africa is helping keep a lid on stocks and allowing mills to continue operations.

“The most direct reason is that a weaker yuan is beneficial for exports. Also, [China’s] export prices are appealing,” said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at international brokerage FIS.

The yuan has depreciated almost 5% against the US dollar since the beginning of the year.

Steel exports hit 8.36 million metric tons in May, the highest since September 2016, but the shipments were worth 27.5% less than the same month a year ago at $7.7 billion, or an average of $922 per metric ton, shows customs data.

Demand is strong from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, said traders, with high energy costs in many countries making steel production less competitive with China’s prices.

A pick-up in construction of China-backed projects abroad after a three-year hiatus due to Covid travel restrictions also contributed to higher exports.

The strong exports in the first five months, coupled with lower steel imports over the same period, helped prevent a rise in inventory at home, even as domestic demand disappointed.

Oceania Steel Output Hurt

Stocks of five major steel products stood at 15.44 million metric tons on June 21, the lowest since mid-January, and 30% lower than the same period a year ago, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Steel exports may fall in June but are likely to rise again in July and August, said two steel traders, noting increasing inquiries recently from Southeast Asia and South Korea.

The growing shipments are hurting producers abroad, said Tomas Gutierrez, head of data at consultancy Kallanish Commodities.

“On export markets the impact is very bad. Overseas markets are already struggling and increased imports in many regions has forced down local production,” he said.

Steel output in Asia and Oceania fell 6% on the year in May, according to the World Steel Association.

India is considering imposing countervailing duties on steel imports from China, after applying an anti-dumping duty on stainless steel imports last year.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Demand for Steel Soaring from Renewable Energy Farms: BHP

Rio Tinto, China Baowu Steel Tie-Up for $2bn Australian Mine

Chinese Steel Could Be Tariff-Free as UK Fears Shortage