China Students Told ‘Beautiful Women, Handsome Guys’ Could Be Spies

Beijing spy chiefs have cautioned students that they could be targeted by attractive operatives working for foreign entities

Chinese students have been warned to watch out for “handsome men and beautiful women” trying to recruit them as spies.

China’s ministry of state security said students could be manipulated in a number of ways to give up information by foreign intelligence groups wooing individuals and infiltrating student bodies.

“They take advantage of the characteristics of young students’ strong curiosity and willingness to try new things,” a statement released by the ministry on its public WeChat social media account said on Wednesday.

China has been cracking down on perceived threats to its national security, releasing several warnings this year to its citizens and revealing cases of spying that it has uncovered.

Workers for foreign intelligence agencies specifically target college students with access to classified and sensitive scientific research data, disguising themselves as university scholars, and employees of scientific research institutions and consulting companies, the agency said.

They lure young students “with high-paying part-time opportunities in the name of market research, academic exchanges,” it added.

After students express interest, the agency said foreign intelligence agencies will provide so-called free training and guidance through social media, telephone, or video conferencing.

They even put on the “disguise of handsome guys and beautiful women who are intimate and considerate, dragging young students into the trap of love with false feelings.”

The agency did not provide specific details of any foreign firms who have targeted students. It could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

