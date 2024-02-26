China Upset at US Sanctions on Firms For Russia Dealings

Beijing said it would take measures to safeguard the rights of Chinese firms after the US put trade bans on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the UAE and others for backing Russia’s war in Ukraine

China said on Monday it firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese businesses because of their dealings with Russia.

The Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement on its website it would take measures necessary to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

On Friday the Biden administration announced new trade restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

The action, a day before the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, essentially bans US shipments to the targeted entities.

The bulk of them – 63 – were Russian, while another 16 were from Turkey, and four from the United Arab Emirates. Just eight were from China.

“Our hearts are heavy that Russia’s senseless and bloodthirsty war of choice is ongoing and we have to continue to show resolve and support the Ukrainian people,” Alan Estevez, a US Commerce Department under-secretary who oversees export policy, said in a statement.

Hundreds now banned over war, Navalny

The move, which brings the total number of entities listed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to 900, is one element of the latest round of sanctions by the United States, partners and allies in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

The US also imposed sanctions on over 500 targets over the war and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Earlier this week, the European Union approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children.

Of the 93 entities listed on Friday, some were companies added for diverting controlled microelectronics to Russia’s military and intelligence authorities, the Commerce Department said.

Others were targeted for procuring American equipment to help Russia replenish its munitions and other military goods.

The entities listed include UAE-based Crynofist Aviation, which provides spare parts for airplanes. Russia has faced severe sanctions on its passenger airline fleet over the last two years and struggled to maintain and keep the planes in operation.

Crynofist, which was added for efforts to divert American items to Russia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

