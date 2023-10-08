fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

US Adds 42 Chinese Companies to Curbs List Over Russia Deals

October 8, 2023

The Commerce Department says the listed entities supplied US-origin integrated circuits to Moscow’s military


Chinese banks have ramped up lending to Russia as Western banks and companies cut exposure to Moscow following the war in Ukraine.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a welcome ceremony before Russia - China talks at the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters.

 

The US Commerce Department has added 42 Chinese firms to a government export control list over their support for Moscow’s military.

Another seven entities from Finland, Germany, India, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom were also added to the trade export control list for trade that includes the supply of US-origin integrated circuits.

The circuits include microelectronics that Russia uses for precision guidance systems in missiles and drones launched against civilian targets in Ukraine, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

“Today’s additions to the Entity List provide a clear message: if you supply the Russian defence sector with US-origin technology, we will find out, and we will take action,” Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said in the statement.

 

China called the US action “economic coercion and unilateral bullying”.

“The United States should immediately correct its wrong practices and stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

It has been 20 months since Russian invaded Ukraine. A Russian missile strike in a village in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday killed at least 52 people in one of the most deadly attacks yet.

Companies are added the US Entity List when Washington deems them a threat to US national security or foreign policy. Suppliers must then be granted generally hard-to-get licences before shipping goods to entities on the list.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

