China, US Scientists’ Graphene Chip Breakthrough – IndraStra

January 8, 2024

Graphene-based chips promise reduced power consumption and hugely improved processing speeds compared to silicon-made chips


Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken on February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

Researchers from China and the United States say they have made a major semiconductor breakthrough by developing the first graphene-based chip, long heralded by many as the sector’s great leap forward, the academic research news site IndraStra reported.

Nanoscientists at China’s Tianjin University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, working together in a rare collaboration between the two superpowers, recently published their achievement in the prestigious journal Nature, the story went on.

The breakthrough could spark a new era in electronics with smaller graphene chips able to cope with heightened computing speeds compared to traditional silicon-based chips.

Read the full story: IndraStra

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

China Gambles on Graphene to Win the Global Microchip War

New Huawei Laptop Fuels Talk of Sanctions-Beating 5nm Chip

Japan to Power Up World Chip Sector Dominance Bid

Chinese Chip Firms Closed at a Record Rate in 2023 – TH

US Senate Passes Semiconductors Subsidy Legislation

 

 

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

