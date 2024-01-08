China, US Scientists’ Graphene Chip Breakthrough – IndraStra

Researchers from China and the United States say they have made a major semiconductor breakthrough by developing the first graphene-based chip, long heralded by many as the sector’s great leap forward, the academic research news site IndraStra reported.

Nanoscientists at China’s Tianjin University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, working together in a rare collaboration between the two superpowers, recently published their achievement in the prestigious journal Nature, the story went on.

The breakthrough could spark a new era in electronics with smaller graphene chips able to cope with heightened computing speeds compared to traditional silicon-based chips.

Read the full story: IndraStra

By Sean O’Meara

