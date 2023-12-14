fbpx

Chinese Chip Firms Closed at a Record Rate in 2023 – TH

December 14, 2023

The spike this year highlights the growing struggles in the chip design, semiconductor manufacturing and wafer fab equipment sectors


chinese work on chip production
Chinese chip firms have also suffered from market oversupply and a downturn in the semiconductor industry. Photo: AFP

 

An average of 30 Chinese chip-related companies shut down each day in 2023, as US tech export sanctions on the country continue to bite, a report in Tom’s Hardware said. 

More than 22,000 chip-related firms have ceased trading since 2019, but 2023 saw record-setting extinction rate, according to the tech news website story, citing a DigiTimes report. A record 10,900 chip-related companies have lost their registration in 2023 so far – a huge leap from the 5,746 companies that folded in 2022.

US tech curbs have played a part, the story went on, but most also lost money from unsold stock, due to market oversupply and a general downturn in the semiconductor industry.

Read the full story: Tom’sHardware

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

