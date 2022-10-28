fbpx

China Voices Opposition to Bio Weapons at UN – Global Times

October 28, 2022

Ambassador Geng Shuang argued for scrutiny over the use of biological weapons in the war in Ukraine, Global Times said


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang takes a question from a journalist during the daily press briefing of the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China, March 18, 2020. File photo: Thomas Peter, Reuters.

 

A Chinese representative told the UN Security Council on Thursday that Beijing opposes the use of biological weapons, Global Times reported, and is against their development, research and stockpiling, under all circumstances.

Ambassador Geng Shuang argued for scrutiny over possible use of bio weapons in the war in Ukraine, according to the report, which noted that a UN Representative for Disarmament Affairs had previously said the UN had seen no evidence of biological weapons being used in Ukraine.

Read the full report: Global Times.

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

