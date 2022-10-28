China Voices Opposition to Bio Weapons at UN – Global Times

A Chinese representative told the UN Security Council on Thursday that Beijing opposes the use of biological weapons, Global Times reported, and is against their development, research and stockpiling, under all circumstances.
Ambassador Geng Shuang argued for scrutiny over possible use of bio weapons in the war in Ukraine, according to the report, which noted that a UN Representative for Disarmament Affairs had previously said the UN had seen no evidence of biological weapons being used in Ukraine.
