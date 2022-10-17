fbpx

US Tech Boosted China’s Hypersonic Missile Projects – WaPo

October 17, 2022

Researchers in China’s hypersonic and missiles programme have managed to obtain specialized US technology, such as advanced software products, via private resellers or research bodies


Advanced US technology such as software relating to hypersonic missiles appears to have been obtained by Chinese military bodies via resellers or unscrupulous company employees.
A Chinese scientist involved in hypersonics research allegedly said that foreign tech acquired by one military research group often flows to other research bodies. Image: Canva.

 

Military researchers at the cutting edge of China’s hypersonic and general missiles programme, including “many on a US export blacklist”, have managed to obtain specialized American technology, such as advanced software products, via private Chinese firms or research academies, an investigation by the Washington Post has found.

The paper said it had “mapped more than 300 sales since 2019 of US-origin technology to dozens of entities involved in China’s hypersonics or missile programmes”, and found products by nearly 50 US firms that were sold through intermediaries over that period, by analyzing contracts and speaking to Chinese scientists working in military labs and universities, “who described almost unfettered access to American technology with applications in the design and testing of missiles”, including products developed after grants worth millions of dollars from the Pentagon.

Read the full report: Washington Post.

 

China’s Hypersonic Missiles Advantage Has West Worried

 

China Outpaces US Tenfold on Hypersonic Missiles: US General

 

US Reveals Successful Tests of Hypersonic Missiles

 

China Slams AUKUS Hypersonic Missile Pact as Asian NATO

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

