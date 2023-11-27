China, WHO Try To Calm Nerves on Respiratory Illness Outbreak

The spike in infections poses fresh risks for the Chinese economy which is till struggling to emerge from the economic hit from two-years of of Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions

The Chinese government and the World Health Organization are attempting to calm worries around the spread of respiratory illness in the world’s second-largest economy, as the outbreak brings back memories of the Covid-19 pandemic.

China’s health ministry clarified on Sunday that the current spike in respiratory infections was cased by ‘flu and other known pathogens’ and not a novel virus.

The surge in acute respiratory illnesses was linked to the simultaneous circulation of several kinds of pathogens, most prominently influenza, Mi Feng, spokesperson of China’s National Health Commission said.

Meanwhile, a top World Health Organisation official also said the current spike in respiratory illnesses in China was not as high as before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increase appeared to be driven by a rise in the number of children contracting pathogens that two years of pandemic restrictions had kept them away from, Maria Van Kerkhove, acting director of the WHO’s department of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, said.

China is grappling with a surge in respiratory illnesses as it warms up to its first full winter since stringent pandemic-related restrictions were eased this year.

The spike became a global issue last week when the WHO asked China for more information, citing a report on clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases.

Concern over China’s transparency on Covid

China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting early in the pandemic, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The WHO said on Friday no new or unusual pathogens had been found in the recent illnesses.

The spike in infections poses fresh risks for the Chinese economy which is still struggling to emerge from the economic hit from two-years of of Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions.

Beijing’s harsh restrictions decimated business activity at home, upended global supply chains and triggered nationwide protests against the authoritarian Chinese government.

The uncertainty caused by Beijing’s abrupt measures also sparked a global push to ‘de-risk’ from Chinese supply chains which play a dominant role in trade routes for everything from electric vehicles to battery metals.

Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

