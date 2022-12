At least 37 million people caught the virus on Tuesday alone, according to data presented in a closed-door meeting

China’s health officials estimate that 18% of the country’s population, or roughly 250 million residents, contracted Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, the Financial Times reported.

The deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control presented the figures in a meeting held behind closed doors, stating that at least 37 million people caught the virus on Tuesday alone.

