China’s 10min Charge Car Battery Can Last 600 Miles – Yahoo

Despite the groundbreaking development, the International Energy Agency warned on China’s dominance of car battery supply chains

Chinese engineers have reportedly developed a car battery that can charge in just 10 minutes and power a vehicle for hundreds of miles before it needs to be plugged in again, according to Yahoo News.

Citing a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Telegraph-sourced story said Chinese battery company CATL had developed a fast-charging ‘Shenxing’ battery “capable of delivering 400km of range from a 10-minute charge”.

The report was written before CATL announced last month that it had since developed a new battery, the ‘Shenxing Plus’, capable of ranges of 600 miles between recharges, the story went on.

But the agency also raised the alarm about China’s increasing dominance of the supply of vital materials needed to build batteries. The country’s stranglehold on supply chains means they are vulnerable to being disrupted by “extreme weather, trade disputes or geopolitics”.

Read the full story: Yahoo News

By Sean O’Meara

