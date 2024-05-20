fbpx

Uncategorized

China’s 10min Charge Car Battery Can Last 600 Miles – Yahoo

May 20, 2024

Despite the groundbreaking development, the International Energy Agency warned on China’s dominance of car battery supply chains


Chinese battery company CATL revealed on Wednesday that it is looking to produce condensed matter batteries – for both electric vehicles and passenger airplanes.
The CATL stand is seen at the Auto Shanghai show. Reuters photo.

 

Chinese engineers have reportedly developed a car battery that can charge in just 10 minutes and power a vehicle for hundreds of miles before it needs to be plugged in again, according to Yahoo News.

Citing a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Telegraph-sourced story said Chinese battery company CATL had developed a fast-charging ‘Shenxing’ battery “capable of delivering 400km of range from a 10-minute charge”.

The report was written before CATL announced last month that it had since developed a new battery, the ‘Shenxing Plus’, capable of ranges of 600 miles between recharges, the story went on.

But the agency also raised the alarm about China’s increasing dominance of the supply of vital materials needed to build batteries. The country’s stranglehold on supply chains means they are vulnerable to being disrupted by “extreme weather, trade disputes or geopolitics”.

Read the full story: Yahoo News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

EV Battery-Maker CATL Unveils Single-Charge 1,000km Power Unit

CATL in Talks With Tesla on Battery Tech Licence in US: WSJ

China’s Nio, CATL to Work on Batteries With Longer Lifespans

China’s EV Battery Giant CATL Profit Eases on Slower Demand

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

