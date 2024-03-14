fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China’s Nio, CATL to Work on Batteries With Longer Lifespans

March 14, 2024

Long-running batteries with ‘full life circle’ costs will be key for the operating costs of Nio’s thousands of battery swapping and charging stations


A NIO ET5 car model and the NIO EP9 sports car are pictured at the NIO House, the showroom of the Chinese premium smart electric vehicle manufacture NIO Inc. in Berlin, Germany
A NIO ET5 car model and the NIO EP9 sports car are pictured in a Berlin, Germany, showroom. Photo: Reuters.

 

China’s electric vehicle maker Nio and battery giant CATL joined hands on Thursday to develop EV batteries with longer lifespans.

Both firms will leverage their technologies to lower the so-called “full life circle” costs of batteries and lower overall EV costs.

Those batteries will also be key for the operating costs of Nio’s thousands of battery swapping and charging stations, William Li, Nio’s founder and CEO, told reporters in Beijing.

 

Also on AF: Tesla Eyes Southeast Asia’s EV Boom But Faces China Challenge

 

Li said the goal was to extend battery usage beyond eight or 10 years.

Nio also announced a cut to monthly rental fees for batteries by up to 33% for Nio users, which works to lower EV purchase costs by as much as 128,000 yuan ($17,795.82).

After receiving more than $3 billion from Abu Dhabi investor CYVN Holdings last year, Nio has strived to turn profitable sooner by trimming its workforce and deferring long-term investments to improve efficiency.

The company, however, said it would still keep investing in developing core technologies such as batteries on its own. It has commercialised 150 kilowatt hour (kWh) semi-solid-state batteries for its EVs, manufactured by Beijing Welion New Energy, which have a range of up to 1,000 km (620 miles).

Nio has also invested heavily in infrastructures for battery charging and swapping. It currently has 2,382 battery swapping stations and 21,652 public charging stations, according to Li, adding that the charging has turned profitable for Nio while it’s still losing money for the battery swapping services.

Swapping could help to ease the strain on power grids at peak times when drivers recharge, but industry analysts and executives expect it will only become feasible if batteries become more standardised.

While some have criticised battery swapping stations as a costly investment, Nio argues they can be both a quicker solution to powering up EVs and an energy storage facility to improve grid stability.

Nio currently buys most of its batteries from CATL and has been exploring battery supplies from new partners such as CALB.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

China’s CATL Unveils Game-Changing Fast-Charging LFP Battery

 

US Utility to Drop Storage Batteries from Chinese Supplier CATL

 

China’s Nio Unveils Flagship EV to Take on Mercedes, Porsche

 

China’s Nio Signs Geely Up to Auto Battery Swapping Push

 

Chinese EV ‘Invasion’ Forces Western Rivals to Slash Costs

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Tesla Eyes Southeast Asia’s EV Boom But Faces China Challenge
Tesla Eyes Southeast Asia’s EV Boom But Faces China Challenge
China's Electric Vehicle Sales See Slow Start to The Year
China's Electric Vehicle Sales See Slow Start to The Year
EU Says China EVs Funded by Subsidies, Plans Retroactive Tariffs
EU Says China EVs Funded by Subsidies, Plans Retroactive Tariffs
Tesla-BYD Lock Horns in China With Deep Discounts, Incentives
Tesla-BYD Lock Horns in China With Deep Discounts, Incentives
logo

Electric Vehicles

China Lunar New Year Holiday Caps Global EV Sales
China Lunar New Year Holiday Caps Global EV Sales
Sean O'Meara 13 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com