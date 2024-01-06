China’s Ant Closing in on $200m Deal to Buy Dutch Payments Firm

In its latest effort to gain ground in Western payment markets, China’s Ant Group is nearing a $200 million deal to buy Dutch payments firm MultiSafepay, people familiar with the matter said.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, sources say, but if successful, it will allow Ant to buy 100% of MultiSafepay.
Established in 1999, MultiSafepay provides payment acquiring and processing services to more than 18,000 small and medium-sized businesses and works with commercial partners to offer additional services.
It generates $50 million in revenue, one source said.
MultiSafepay’s most recent annual report showed a net profit of 1.3 million euros ($1.43 million) on gross income of 11.9 million euros in 2022. It was not clear whether that encompasses the company’s international businesses.
MultiSafepay has grown organically with no external investors and also has offices in Spain and Germany, according to its website.
Ant’s planned acquisition of the firm follows the Chinese financial technology group’s purchase of Singapore-based payments firm 2C2P in 2022.
The Alibaba Group affiliate, which operates cross-border payments platform Alipay+, also bought British payments group WorldFirst in 2019 for 700 million dollars.
- Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena
