China’s Big Banks Cut Rates, Prepare to Lower Mortgages

September 1, 2023

State lenders have moved to ease pressure on their margins as part of a move to bolster the ailing property sector; home buyers will able to apply for lower interest rates from September 25


People walk past a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Five of the country's biggest lenders have reported a decline in their net interest margins, as the country's economic slowdown strains people and firms' ability to repay loans. Reuters file photo.

 

Five of China’s biggest banks cut interest rates on deposits on Friday as lenders prepare to lower mortgage rates.

This was part of a coordinated move by Beijing to ease pressure on banks’ shrinking margins and revive the debt-laden property sector.

Lenders such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corp and Agricultural Bank of China cut deposit rates by between five and 25 basis points, their websites showed.

Three sources revealed on Tuesday that major state banks would cut deposit rates as they prepare to lower interest rates on existing mortgages, part of financial policymakers’ efforts to bolster the economy.

 

Starting from September 25, first-time homebuyers with mortgages can apply to their banks for a lower interest rate on their existing loans, China’s central bank and the financial regulator announced on Thursday.

Two of China’s biggest cities, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, also eased mortgage curbs this week, broadening the definition for home buyers to enjoy preferential loans for first-home purchases.

The moves come as embattled developer Country Garden delays a deadline for creditors to vote on whether to postpone payments for an onshore private bond, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The vote on the 3.9 billion yuan ($535 million) onshore private bond, now set for Friday afternoon, is a key hurdle Country Garden will have to overcome as it strives to avoid default amid a spiralling financing crisis and opposition from some creditors.

The company’s mounting woes are the latest to hit the property sector and have sparked fears of massive debts in the sector and local governments spreading to the financial system at a time when the country is struggling with a broader economic slowdown.

Country Garden is China’s largest private developer, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Biggest rate cuts so far

Banks cut rates on one-year time deposits by 10 basis points (bps) to 1.55 per cent, and two-year time deposits by 20 bps and three-year and five-year time deposits by 25 bps.

The deposit rate cuts are the third within a year, with the scale of cuts bigger than previous rounds in June and in September last year.

The cut will partially offset various pressures on banks’ narrowing net interest margins – a key gauge of profitability, Nicholas Zhu, a banking analyst at Moody’s, said.

“The impact of the deposit rate cut is material, given that close to three-quarters of Chinese banks’ liabilities are deposits,” Zhu said.

Several China’s midsized banks, including Industrial Bank Co Ltd and China Bohai Bank Co Ltd, also announced they will start cutting interest rates on a range of deposits from Friday by 10-25 basis points.

China’s mortgage loans totalled 38.6 trillion yuan ($5.29 trillion) at the end of June, representing 17% of banks’ total loans.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

