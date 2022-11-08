fbpx

China’s BYD Planning Premium EV Brand Launch Next Year

November 8, 2022

The automaker revealed nothing more than the estimated price of its new upmarket range, which will start above 1 million yuan ($138,096.75)


BYD to launch premium brand
Buyers look at one of BYD's electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese electric vehicle leader BYD is to launch a new premium brand next year.

The automaker, which now exclusively produces EVs and hybrids, said vehicles produced under the new brand will be priced above 1 million yuan ($138,096.75).

 

Having ditched gasoline vehicles from its product mix this year, BYD has, more than any other automaker, been able to capitalise on a range of incentives for electric cars offered by the Chinese central government as well as local governments.

The automaker, which produces both pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars, has topped electric vehicle sales in the world’s biggest auto market, with sales more than tripled in the first 10 months to hit 1.4 million, according to company filings.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

