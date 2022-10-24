fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Toyota, BYD Team Up to Make New Electric Car in China

October 24, 2022

The Japanese and Chinese automakers will jointly produce the Toyota bZ3


The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
The Toyota logo at the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, last year. Photo: Reuters

 

Japan’s Toyota has teamed up with Chinese auto firm BYD to produce a compact electric car which will be made and sold in China.

The Japanese automaker said the car would be called the Toyota bZ3 but did not say when the vehicle will be available in showrooms.

 

Also on AF: Asia Stocks Suffer as China Growth Fears Spark Hang Seng Dive

 

It is the second model in the new Beyond Zero (bZ) series of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from Toyota, which has been criticised by activists and green investors for not embracing BEVs quickly enough.

Toyota had planned to unveil the bZ3, which uses BYD’s less bulky Blade batteries, at the Beijing auto show in April, but the event was reportedly cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bZ3 was developed jointly by Toyota and BYD, Toyota said on Monday.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara 

 

Read more:

Toyota Set to Cut Production Target Over Chips Shortage

BYD Shares Jump as Chinese EV Giant Flags Profit Surge

Toyota Begins Business at Myanmar Plant After Coup Delay

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China’s New Premier Must Revive Economy as Xi Tightens Grip
China’s New Premier Must Revive Economy as Xi Tightens Grip
China Sees Surging Exports of Covid Equipment to North Korea
China Sees Surging Exports of Covid Equipment to North Korea
Indonesian Exports Could Hit $280bn as Nickel Shipments Rise
Indonesian Exports Could Hit $280bn as Nickel Shipments Rise
China Exports to Russia Soar Despite Economic Slowdown
China Exports to Russia Soar Despite Economic Slowdown
logo

Electric Vehicles

China EV Battery Giant CATL Sees Profits Nearly Triple
China EV Battery Giant CATL Sees Profits Nearly Triple
Alfie Habershon 24 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com