China’s Country Garden Signals First Net Loss Since 2007

The top homebuilder said in a filing that its estimated net loss for 2022 would be between $799m and $1.09bn after its core profit slumped

Leading Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings has warned it’s expecting to record its first net loss in 15 years as the country’s real estate sector continues to struggle.

China’s top homebuilder by sales is the latest in a growing list of developers which have signalled an expected loss or drop in profit for 2022, after being hit last year by a debt crisis and Covid-lockdowns that delayed or halted home-building.

Country Garden said in a filing its estimated net loss would be between 5.5 billion yuan to 7.5 billion yuan ($799 million to $1.09 billion), down from a 26.8 billion yuan profit in 2021.

It attributed the big loss to a drop in gross profit margin, a rise in provisions for impairments on property projects, and net foreign exchange losses it expected to report.

“The board is of the view that the above factors which affected profit are mainly in non-cash nature,” said Country Garden, adding its net debt ratio had long remained low and the company maintained a good credit record.

It said core net profit was expected to be in the range of 1 billion yuan to 3 billion yuan, still positive but down sharply from 26.9 billion yuan in 2021 and well below analysts’ forecasts for core profit around 9.3 billion yuan, according to SmartEstimate.

Smaller developer Logan Group Co Ltd also said it expected to record a net loss of 7 billion yuan to 9 billion yuan for 2022.

Shares of Country Garden fell as much as 5.5% in early trade on Monday but improved to trade down 1.8% by noon, while Logan fell 3.2%, underperforming a 0.3% drop in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

CIFI, Greentown Profit Warnings Expected

The profit warnings followed similar flags from peers CIFI Holdings and the property management unit of state-backed Greentown China, Greentown Service Group, on Friday.

“We expect to see more profit warnings for both China property and property management ahead,” said Raymond Cheng, head of China research at CGS-CIMB Securities Ltd.

He said results for the sector would vary, with state-owned or quality private firms set to report between a 15% drop and 20% gain in core profit, while troubled developers’ profits would fall at least 50% or slide to losses.

On Sunday, Sunac Services, the property services arm of major developer Sunac China, said it expected a net loss of up to 500 million yuan due to significant increases in the impairment provisions for money due from related parties.

Sunac Services and Greentown Service were down 1.7% and 2.6%, respectively. CIFI lost 3.9%.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

