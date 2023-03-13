fbpx

Type to search

China

China’s Xi Lining up Putin Meet in Russia Next Week

March 13, 2023

Last month, Putin hosted China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow in what was seen as a preparatory meeting ahead of a Xi visit


Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping before a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Putin and Xi share a broad world view which sees the West as decadent and in decline. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s Xi Jinping is set to visit Moscow to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, just days after he was unanimously confirmed in a precedent-breaking third term as president.

Plans for the visit, which could happen as soon as next week, come with China offering to broker a peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with scepticism in the West given Beijing’s diplomatic support for Russia.

Putin said last month that a Xi visit had been agreed, though the Kremlin chief gave no date for a possible visit. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a visit to Moscow could take place in April or early May.

“As a rule, announcements of official foreign visits are coordinated synchronously by mutual agreement of the parties,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow. “When there is such readiness, we will let you know.”

 

Also on AF: China Firms Rush To Distance Themselves From SVB Collapse

 

Last month, Putin hosted China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on a visit to Moscow. One source said that Wang’s trip to Moscow was to help prepare for Xi’s visit.

China and Russia struck a “no limits” partnership in February of 2022, when Putin was visiting Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. The two sides have continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties.

Xi has met Putin in person 39 times since becoming president, most recently in September during a summit in central Asia.

On Monday, Xi wrapped up the annual session of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, during which he was unanimously confirmed in a precedent-breaking third term as president.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

US Worried by Closer China-Russia Ties After Xi-Putin Call

China’s Xi Skips Dinner With Putin, Allies as Covid Caution

Putin Backs Ally Xi Over Taiwan as Leaders Meet in Uzbekistan

Xi, Putin Meeting a Sign of China’s Power, Russia’s Tilt to East

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

New China Premier Vows 'Better Environment' for Private Sector
New China Premier Vows 'Better Environment' for Private Sector
Xi's Remarks on CATL 'a Warning to Chinese EV Battery Makers'
Xi's Remarks on CATL 'a Warning to Chinese EV Battery Makers'
Xi Clinches Unprecedented Third Term as China's President
Xi Clinches Unprecedented Third Term as China's President
Chinese Firm in Talks to Sell Military Drones to Russia: Report
Chinese Firm in Talks to Sell Military Drones to Russia: Report
logo

China

China’s Country Garden Signals First Net Loss Since 2007
China’s Country Garden Signals First Net Loss Since 2007
Sean O'Meara 13 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com