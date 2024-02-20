fbpx

Type to search

China

China’s Free Trade Olive Branch to EU Amid Subsidy Probes

February 20, 2024

Beijing’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the EU and China could avoid confrontation through cooperation


Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on February 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

China says it’s prepared to work hand-in-hand with the European Union to protect free trade, despite rising tensions between the bloc and Beijing which has seen Brussels working to reduce its reliance on the world’s No2 economy.

Beijing is ready to practice multilateralism, and promote an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalisation, its foreign minister said during a visit to Spain.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China regards the EU as “an important force in the multi-polar pattern” and supports European integration, and the development and growth of the EU as well as achieving strategic autonomy, according to a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

“As long as China and the EU strengthen solidarity and cooperation, bloc confrontation will not arise,” he said.

 

Also on AF: Curbs on ASML ‘to Stop Use of Advanced Chips by China Military’

 

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with the Spanish prime minister in Madrid on Monday. He also met his Spanish counterpart and Spain’s King Felipe VI.

Wang said China is ready to maintain high-level exchanges with Spain, strengthen synergies in development strategies and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

The EU has a policy of reducing economic reliance on China, which the bloc regards with more suspicion due to its close ties to Russia.

The European Commission set out plans in January to bolster the EU’s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investments and more coordinated controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

ByteDance’s TikTok Faces Mega Fine Threat From EU Probe

EU Vows to Stem ‘Unfair Competition’ With New China Subsidy Probe

EU Looking to Sanction Chinese, India, HK Firms Over Russia Ties

China’s Cheap Solar Panels Killing Europe’s Solar Manufacturers

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

ByteDance’s TikTok Faces Mega Fine Threat From EU Probe
ByteDance’s TikTok Faces Mega Fine Threat From EU Probe
EU Vows to Stem 'Unfair Competition' With New China Subsidy Probe
EU Vows to Stem 'Unfair Competition' With New China Subsidy Probe
Raimondo Says Chinese EVs Are a National Security Risk For US, EU
Raimondo Says Chinese EVs Are a National Security Risk For US, EU
EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC
EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC
logo

China

Curbs on ASML ‘to Stop Use of Advanced Chips by China Military’
Curbs on ASML ‘to Stop Use of Advanced Chips by China Military’
Vishakha Saxena 20 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com