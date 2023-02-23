China’s Geely Unveils Galaxy Brand With 7 EV, Hybrid Models

The Chinese automaker’s new marque will use its self-developed battery system and feature three EVs and four hybrids

China’s Geely Auto is to launch seven electrified models under a new premium brand – Galaxy – in the next two years, it announced on Thursday.

Of the seven models planned for the Geely Galaxy brand featuring its self-developed battery system, three will be pure electric cars while four will be hybrid models, the company said in a statement.

Geely will deliver the L7 hybrid SUV and L6 hybrid sedan in the second and third quarters of 2023, while the pure electric E8 will be delivered in the fourth quarter, it said.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

