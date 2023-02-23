fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China’s Geely Unveils Galaxy Brand With 7 EV, Hybrid Models

February 23, 2023

The Chinese automaker’s new marque will use its self-developed battery system and feature three EVs and four hybrids


china patent
Geely is launching a new premium electric and hybrid car brand.

 

China’s Geely Auto is to launch seven electrified models under a new premium brand – Galaxy – in the next two years, it announced on Thursday.

Of the seven models planned for the Geely Galaxy brand featuring its self-developed battery system, three will be pure electric cars while four will be hybrid models, the company said in a statement.

Geely will deliver the L7 hybrid SUV and L6 hybrid sedan in the second and third quarters of 2023, while the pure electric E8 will be delivered in the fourth quarter, it said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Nissan, Renault to Spend Big in India, as Geely Raises $750m

Geely to Ramp Up Production of London Taxi EVs

Baidu and Geely’s JV Jidu Unwraps First Robot Car

Geely Launches Satellites for Autonomous Vehicle Navigation

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

High Cost, ‘Unmanageable’ US Staff Plague TSMC in Arizona - NYT
High Cost, ‘Unmanageable’ US Staff Plague TSMC in Arizona - NYT
US May Reveal Intel on Weapons China May Give Russia: WSJ
US May Reveal Intel on Weapons China May Give Russia: WSJ
Baidu Says Ernie Bot Will ‘Revolutionise’ its Search Engine
Baidu Says Ernie Bot Will ‘Revolutionise’ its Search Engine
Missing China Banker Wanted to Move Wealth to Singapore – FT
Missing China Banker Wanted to Move Wealth to Singapore – FT
logo

Electric Vehicles

China EV-maker Nio Planning New Budget Brand Factory
China EV-maker Nio Planning New Budget Brand Factory
Sean O'Meara 22 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com