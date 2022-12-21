fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

China’s Potential Chip Stars Hit by Latest US Bans – FT

December 21, 2022

The US move to blacklist dozens of Chinese (and Russian) companies last week has had a significant impact on some of the firms named


Key chip makers and designers in China were hit by the Biden Administration move last week to blacklist suppliers of the Chinese military.
Key chip makers and designers in China were hit by the Biden Administration move last week to blacklist suppliers of the Chinese military. Reuters image.

 

Some of the three dozen Chinese companies added to the US Entity List last week – such as Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), PXW Semiconductor Manufactory and Hefei Core Storage Electronic – have been hit hard and forced to reappraise their operations, according to an FT report, which said both large and lesser-known firms were targeted for supplying chips or other products to the Chinese military, or surveillance technology linked to rights abuses.

An expert on China’s chip sector likened the US approach to a game of ‘wack-a-mole’, and was quoted as saying “Whenever Washington comes up with sanctions, there are new projects popping up which they then try to block,” it said.

Read the full report: The FT.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US Blacklists China Firms in AI Chip Sector, Russia Suppliers

 

US Fears China Flooding Global Market With Older Chips

 

SoftBank’s Arm Cannot Sell Cutting-Edge Chip Designs to China

 

China Files Complaint Against US Microchip Curbs to WTO

 

China Seen Planning $143 Billion Push to Boost Local Chipmakers

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Taiwan Export Orders See Steepest Drop in More Than a Decade
Taiwan Export Orders See Steepest Drop in More Than a Decade
World’s Second-Biggest Hydro Plant Starts in China - Yicai
World’s Second-Biggest Hydro Plant Starts in China - Yicai
Rules on ESG, Sustainable Business Seen Getting Tougher
Rules on ESG, Sustainable Business Seen Getting Tougher
Foreign Inflows Seen Extending India's Post-Covid Boom
Foreign Inflows Seen Extending India's Post-Covid Boom
logo

China-US Economic Ties

US to Ban Use of TikTok App on Government Devices
US to Ban Use of TikTok App on Government Devices
Jim Pollard 20 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com