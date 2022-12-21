China’s Potential Chip Stars Hit by Latest US Bans – FT

The US move to blacklist dozens of Chinese (and Russian) companies last week has had a significant impact on some of the firms named

Some of the three dozen Chinese companies added to the US Entity List last week – such as Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), PXW Semiconductor Manufactory and Hefei Core Storage Electronic – have been hit hard and forced to reappraise their operations, according to an FT report, which said both large and lesser-known firms were targeted for supplying chips or other products to the Chinese military, or surveillance technology linked to rights abuses.

An expert on China’s chip sector likened the US approach to a game of ‘wack-a-mole’, and was quoted as saying “Whenever Washington comes up with sanctions, there are new projects popping up which they then try to block,” it said.

Read the full report: The FT.

ALSO SEE: