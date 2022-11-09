fbpx

China’s Rich Eye Life Abroad as Their Assets Shrink – SCMP

November 9, 2022

Immigration consultants said anxiety is spreading among China’s rich over the socialist policy direction favoured by Xi Jinping’s government, the SCMP said


Many wealthy Chinese are concerned about policies under Xi Jinping and are considering emigrating abroad.
China’s wealthy are concerned about their dwindling assets and many are looking to relocate abroad, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, noting research from the Hurun Report Research Institute which said a survey early this year found that a third of 750 high het-worth Chinese with average assets of $5.8 million were considering emigrating.

Immigration consultants said anxiety is spreading among China’s rich over the policy direction Xi Jinping’s government after they lost assets in the slumping real estate market and repeated Covid lockdowns, said the report, adding that they were assessing residency or citizenship schemes in countries such as Portugal, Grenada, Greece, Malta, St Kitts and Nevis, plus Dominica, but experts had advised that moving their wealth abroad could be difficult.

Market Turbulence Sparks China Onshore Bond Funds Surge

China’s Super-Rich See Wealth Plunge as Economy Slows

China Plans Policy Improvements to Boost Private Investment

 

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

