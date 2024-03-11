China’s Secret Drive to ‘Delete America’ From Its Tech – WSJ

‘Document 79’ has only been seen by Beijing’s highest-ranking officials and is said to require state-owned operations to get rid of foreign software by 2027

A secret government directive is helping guide a Chinese drive to push American tech out of the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, as Beijing ramps up its efforts to become technologically self-sufficient.

‘Document 79’ is said to be so sensitive that only high-ranking officials and executives have seen the order, sources claim. The oder requires state-owned companies in finance, energy and other sectors to expel foreign software from their IT systems by 2027.

The push is just one part of a wider campaign by Chinese leader Xi Jinping for self-sufficiency in not just critical technology such as semiconductors but also in the production of grain and oilseeds, to make China less dependent on the West for food, raw materials and energy.

By Sean O’Meara

