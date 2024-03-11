fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China’s Secret Drive to ‘Delete America’ From Its Tech – WSJ

March 11, 2024

‘Document 79’ has only been seen by Beijing’s highest-ranking officials and is said to require state-owned operations to get rid of foreign software by 2027


The US and China are engaged in fierce rivalry for tech supremacy and a key focus has been production of computer chips. The US has banned the export of advanced chips and is now concerned about dependence on China for mature node chips of 28nm and above, which are used in many products. Photo: Reuters.

 

A secret government directive is helping guide a Chinese drive to push American tech out of the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, as Beijing ramps up its efforts to become technologically self-sufficient.

‘Document 79’ is said to be so sensitive that only high-ranking officials and executives have seen the order, sources claim. The oder requires state-owned companies in finance, energy and other sectors to expel foreign software from their IT systems by 2027.

The push is just one part of a wider campaign by Chinese leader Xi Jinping for self-sufficiency in not just critical technology such as semiconductors but also in the production of grain and oilseeds, to make China less dependent on the West for food, raw materials and energy.

Read the full story: The Wall Street Journal

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

TikTok, US Lawmakers in War of Words as Bill to Ban App Gets Fuel

US Curbs on Investments in Critical China Tech Likely This Week

G7 Leaders Seek to ‘De-Risk, Not Decouple’ From China

US Has No Plan to ‘Decouple’ with China, Yellen Says

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

