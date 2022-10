Tiangong will be the world’s second laboratory in orbit, and is set to host more than 1,000 scientific experiments over the next ten years, Nature said

China’s Tiangong space station is close to completion with its third and last module to be launched into orbit on Monday, Nature reported.

Tiangong will be the world’s second laboratory in orbit, said the report, and is set to host more than 1,000 scientific experiments over the next ten years. The station will be China’s first access to a space lab, it added, as its astronauts have not been permitted to use NASA’s existing International Space Station (ISS).

Read the full report: Nature

