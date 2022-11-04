China’s Xpeng Unveils New Flying Car Prototype – Insider

Chinese electric vehicle-maker and would-be rival to Tesla, Xpeng, has unveiled a new flying car prototype, Business Insider reported.
The X3 model was announced with a video of the car launching out of a garage into the skies, said the report, using a drone attached to its roof which can allow users to fly over traffic, obstacles and rivers.
Read the full report: Business Insider
