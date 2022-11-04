fbpx

China’s Xpeng Unveils New Flying Car Prototype – Insider

November 4, 2022

The X3 uses a drone attached to its roof which can allow users to fly over traffic, obstacles and rivers


The Xpeng X3 uses a drone attached to its roof, allowing users to fly over traffic, obstacles and rivers. Photo: Xpeng.

 

Chinese electric vehicle-maker and would-be rival to Tesla, Xpeng, has unveiled a new flying car prototype, Business Insider reported.

The X3 model was announced with a video of the car launching out of a garage into the skies, said the report, using a drone attached to its roof which can allow users to fly over traffic, obstacles and rivers.

