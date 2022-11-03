fbpx

Tesla Ships 11,400 Fewer China-Made EVs in October

November 3, 2022

The drop-off followed a record month when the US EV maker delivered 83,135 cars, setting a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory


A truck transports new Tesla cars from its factory in Shanghai, May 13, 2021. Photo: Aly Song, Reuters.
US EV giant Tesla shipped 11,431 fewer of its China-made cars last month, according to a report released on Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla Inc delivered 71,704 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in October, down 14% from a record high in the previous month, the report revealed.

The US EV maker delivered 83,135 cars in September, setting a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019. October production was still higher than a year earlier.

 

Also on AF: China Evergrande Chairman’s $89m Hong Kong Mansion Seized

 

Tesla was the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in China last month after BYD Co, which shipped 217,518 cars, the CPCA said.

Tesla has cut its starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world’s largest auto market.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Tesla has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China, a move sources described as one aimed at paring retail costs in its second-largest market.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

