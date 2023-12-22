fbpx

Forex

China’s Yuan Leapfrogs Yen in Global Payments Rankings – FT

December 22, 2023

Analysts said the renminbi’s advance was likely to be welcomed by Beijing, which is keen to increase the currency’s international profile


A China yuan note is seen in this image by Thomas White, Reuters.

 

China’s yuan was the fourth most used currency for global payments last month, surpassing Japan’s yen for the first time in nearly two years, the Financial Times reported.

Figures released by international payments platform Swift showed the renminbi’s share of global payments had risen to 4.6% in November, up from 3.6% a month before, to put the Chinese currency just behind the UK pound, euro and US dollar.

The yuan has been among the worst-performing global currencies this year, though, falling about 3.5% against the dollar in the face of slow Chinese growth and worries over the country’s property sector.

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

