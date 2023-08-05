Chinese Deal Activity in US Plummets to 17-Year Low – FT

The US has imposed restrictions on Beijing’s access to semiconductor technology while a congressional committee is scrutinising trade deals

Chinese deal activity in the US has plunged to its lowest level in nearly two decades, as continued friction between the two countries takes a toll on cross-border financial activity, the Financial Times reported.

US merger and acquisition investment from China has seen just $221m worth of deals so far this year, according to data from Dealogic, the slowest pace of investment since 2006, the report went on. The data also showed just $189m of Chinese deals in Germany so far this year, the lowest in more than a decade, while deals in the UK and Australia totalled $503m and $228m so far.

