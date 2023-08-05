fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

Chinese Deal Activity in US Plummets to 17-Year Low – FT

August 5, 2023

The US has imposed restrictions on Beijing’s access to semiconductor technology while a congressional committee is scrutinising trade deals


More US companies are concerned that worsening Washington-Beijing relations will affect their China operations. Photo: Reuters
US companies are also concerned that worsening Washington-Beijing relations will affect their China operations. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese deal activity in the US has plunged to its lowest level in nearly two decades, as continued friction between the two countries takes a toll on cross-border financial activity, the Financial Times reported.

US merger and acquisition investment from China has seen just $221m worth of deals so far this year, according to data from Dealogic, the slowest pace of investment since 2006, the report went on. The data also showed just $189m of Chinese deals in Germany so far this year, the lowest in more than a decade, while deals in the UK and Australia totalled $503m and $228m so far.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

US Seen Clamping Down on Investment in China Funds

China’s Overseas Metals, Mining Deals Set For Record Year – FT

China Envoys ‘Grab’ Billions in Unprecedented Push for Deals

US Has ‘No Right’ to Interfere in Our Deals With Germany: China

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US Eyeing ‘Creative Ways’ to Help Mongolia Export Rare Earths
US Eyeing ‘Creative Ways’ to Help Mongolia Export Rare Earths
Typhoon Storms Hit Northeast China; Factories, Farms Swamped
Typhoon Storms Hit Northeast China; Factories, Farms Swamped
US Seen Clamping Down on Investment in China Funds
US Seen Clamping Down on Investment in China Funds
China Expecting Key Native Lithography Machine This Year: SCMP
China Expecting Key Native Lithography Machine This Year: SCMP
logo

China-US Economic Ties

US Fears China’s ‘Nation of Spies’ Will Target Foreign Firms
US Fears China’s ‘Nation of Spies’ Will Target Foreign Firms
Sean O'Meara 03 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com