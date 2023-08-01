China’s Overseas Metals, Mining Deals Set For Record Year – FT

Chinese companies across the clean technology supply chain are looking to lock up access to resources amid forecasts of booming long-term demand

China is on track to set a record this year for its overseas metals and mining investments as it strives to maintain its position as the world’s biggest producer of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines, the FT reported.

Chinese investments and new contracts in the mining and metals sector topped $10bn in the first six months of the year, according to a report from the Green Finance and Development Centre at Fudan University in Shanghai. That’s more than the 2022 full-year total and is set to beat the previous record of $17bn in 2018, the report went on, as Chinese firms bid to control supply chains across Africa, Asia and South America.

