China’s Overseas Metals, Mining Deals Set For Record Year – FT

August 1, 2023

Chinese companies across the clean technology supply chain are looking to lock up access to resources amid forecasts of booming long-term demand


Trucks hault nickel at a mining site of Vale in Sorowako (Rs)
China’s investment in the sector includes nickel, lithium and copper projects as well as uranium, steel and iron.

 

China is on track to set a record this year for its overseas metals and mining investments as it strives to maintain its position as the world’s biggest producer of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines, the FT reported.

Chinese investments and new contracts in the mining and metals sector topped $10bn in the first six months of the year, according to a report from the Green Finance and Development Centre at Fudan University in Shanghai. That’s more than the 2022 full-year total and is set to beat the previous record of $17bn in 2018, the report went on, as Chinese firms bid to control supply chains across Africa, Asia and South America.

Read the full story: The FT

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China’s Gallium Curbs a Headache for EV Carmakers

China Metal Curbs, Rare Earths Risks Fuel Hunt For Safe Sources

Lithium Producers Warn Supply Shortfalls Risk EV Progress

China Contemplating Export Ban on Rare-Earth Magnets: Nikkei

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

