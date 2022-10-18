fbpx

Cisco Gear Sent to Russia via China, Other States – MarketWatch

October 18, 2022

About 500 shipments of Cisco Systems gear arrived in Russia in August, months after the US networking giant halting operations in the country, a leaked Customs document suggests


About 500 shipments of Cisco Systems gear allegedly arrived in Russia in August, a leaked Customs document suggests.

 

About 500 shipments of Cisco Systems gear arrived in Russia in August, despite the US networking conglomerate halting operations in the country and Belarus five months earlier, a report by MarketWatch said, noting it had seen data allegedly extracted from a Customs database, which appeared to show that most of the Cisco products entered Russia from China, plus other countries such as Vietnam, Switzerland, Mexico, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand and Holland, and even the US.

Cisco was quoted as saying it stood by its decision to wind down operations in Russia, but admitted the entire tech industry faced challenges dealing with “grey market” operations used to distribute counterfeit products, while a representative of the Economic Security Council of Ukraine said the organization was shocked when it saw the shipments detailed in the database, as it wanted to deprive Russia – which it regards as a terrorist state – of technology and essential supplies needed for its military capabilities and economic livelihood, the report said.

Read the full report: MarketWatch.

 

 

US Tech Boosted China’s Hypersonic Missile Projects – WaPo

 

China Outpaces US Tenfold on Hypersonic Missiles: US General

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

Apple Defers Plan to Use China’s YMTC Chips – Nikkei
Apple Defers Plan to Use China’s YMTC Chips – Nikkei
Jim Pollard 17 Oct 2022

