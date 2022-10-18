Cisco Gear Sent to Russia via China, Other States – MarketWatch

About 500 shipments of Cisco Systems gear arrived in Russia in August, months after the US networking giant halting operations in the country, a leaked Customs document suggests

About 500 shipments of Cisco Systems gear arrived in Russia in August, despite the US networking conglomerate halting operations in the country and Belarus five months earlier, a report by MarketWatch said, noting it had seen data allegedly extracted from a Customs database, which appeared to show that most of the Cisco products entered Russia from China, plus other countries such as Vietnam, Switzerland, Mexico, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand and Holland, and even the US.

Cisco was quoted as saying it stood by its decision to wind down operations in Russia, but admitted the entire tech industry faced challenges dealing with “grey market” operations used to distribute counterfeit products, while a representative of the Economic Security Council of Ukraine said the organization was shocked when it saw the shipments detailed in the database, as it wanted to deprive Russia – which it regards as a terrorist state – of technology and essential supplies needed for its military capabilities and economic livelihood, the report said.

