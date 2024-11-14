fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Conflicts of Interest Shroud Musk’s New ‘Cost Cutter’ Role – AP

November 14, 2024

Every business headed by Musk, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, social media platform X and artificial intelligence startup xAI has intersections with the federal US government


Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla
Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in US. Photo: Reuters

 

Elon Musk, recently appointed by US president-elect Donald Trump to head a new “Department of Government Efficiency”, would face several conflicts of interest as he takes on the new role, The Associated Press reported.

The AP report noted that every business headed by Musk, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, social media platform X, artificial intelligence startup xAI and even tunnel-building Boring company, has intersections with the federal US government.

And while mystery remains around how the ‘cost-cutter’ role will pan out — be it with Musk acting as a mere adviser to the Trump Administration or with his department being an actual government agency — the world’s richest man could now exert significant influence on US regulations, AP noted.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for instance, has had several run-ins with Musk, including through investigations of Tesla’s autonomous driving claims. But, if as part of his ‘efficiency’ role Musk proposes significant cuts at the NHTSA, the agency’s entire role could be watered down to putting out “commercials reminding people to just wear their seat belts,” one expert told AP.

 

Read the full report: The Associated Press

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Trump Will Have Big Impacts on Trade, Climate Change, EVs

US Agency Probes Role of Autopilot in Fatal Tesla Crash

US Critics Lash Musk’s ‘Autonomous, Full Self-Driving’ Claims

Elon Musk’s Tesla Buffeted by Recalls, Lawsuits

Musk ‘Eroding Tesla EV Sales’, But do Bigger Things Lie Ahead?

Hollywood Turns its Back on Tesla Because of Musk – HR

Investors in Musk’s X Tied to Sanctioned Putin Allies – Essanews

In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs ‘Not Good’

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Taiwan Hopes US' Need For Chips Will Save it From Trump Tariffs
Taiwan Hopes US' Need For Chips Will Save it From Trump Tariffs
Donald Trump Likely to Try to Block US TikTok Ban - WaPo
Donald Trump Likely to Try to Block US TikTok Ban - WaPo
'We Are on a Road to Ruin': COP29 Kicks Off Amid Trump Worry
'We Are on a Road to Ruin': COP29 Kicks Off Amid Trump Worry
Scientists Say 2024 'Virtually Certain' to be Hottest on Record
Scientists Say 2024 'Virtually Certain' to be Hottest on Record
logo

Electric Vehicles

Fossil Fuels Set to Drive Global Emissions to a Record, Yet Again
Fossil Fuels Set to Drive Global Emissions to a Record, Yet Again
Vishakha Saxena 13 Nov 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com