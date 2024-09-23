fbpx

Electric Vehicles

Hollywood Turns its Back on Tesla Because of Musk – HR

September 23, 2024

Musk’s relationship with Donald Trump and endorsement of many right-wing conspiracies has seen his stock in Hollywood plummet


Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris. Photo: Reuters

 

Tesla is reportedly ready to launch its self-driving robotaxi on the Hollywood studio lot of Warner Bros in what should be a major moment in auto history – but could turn out to be a flop, The Hollywood Reporter said, as Elon Musk’s reputation in Tinsel Town takes a dive.

Musk’s autonomous robotaxi, rumoured to be called the Cybercab, was set to be unveiled on October 10 at Warner’s site in Burbank but the launch will also raise eyebrows, the story continued, with the Tesla owner’s right-wing views said to be alienating him from many in Hollywood.

“Elon is very outspoken and his political views are not as popular in the entertainment industry,” said Debbie Levin, CEO of the Environmental Media Association (EMA), which promotes messages, actions and products to create positive environmental change in Hollywood.

There has been a nearly 25% drop in Tesla sales in the Golden State this quarter alone. Ed Kim, president and chief analyst of Auto Pacific, a Southern California-based mobility research firm, said: “Tesla is one of the few EV makers that has been losing volume, not just losing market share.”

Read the full story: The Hollywood Reporter

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Musk ‘Eroding Tesla EV Sales’, But do Bigger Things Lie Ahead?

Musk’s Plunging Reputation Putting Australians Off Tesla – ABC

Trump Would Axe US EV Tax Credit, Open to Musk Advisor Role

Musk May Build China Data Centre for Tesla Self Driving System

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Electric Vehicles

US Plan to Ban Chinese Tech in Vehicles on American Roads
US Plan to Ban Chinese Tech in Vehicles on American Roads
Jim Pollard 23 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
