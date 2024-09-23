Hollywood Turns its Back on Tesla Because of Musk – HR

Musk’s relationship with Donald Trump and endorsement of many right-wing conspiracies has seen his stock in Hollywood plummet

Tesla is reportedly ready to launch its self-driving robotaxi on the Hollywood studio lot of Warner Bros in what should be a major moment in auto history – but could turn out to be a flop, The Hollywood Reporter said, as Elon Musk’s reputation in Tinsel Town takes a dive.

Musk’s autonomous robotaxi, rumoured to be called the Cybercab, was set to be unveiled on October 10 at Warner’s site in Burbank but the launch will also raise eyebrows, the story continued, with the Tesla owner’s right-wing views said to be alienating him from many in Hollywood.

“Elon is very outspoken and his political views are not as popular in the entertainment industry,” said Debbie Levin, CEO of the Environmental Media Association (EMA), which promotes messages, actions and products to create positive environmental change in Hollywood.

There has been a nearly 25% drop in Tesla sales in the Golden State this quarter alone. Ed Kim, president and chief analyst of Auto Pacific, a Southern California-based mobility research firm, said: “Tesla is one of the few EV makers that has been losing volume, not just losing market share.”

Read the full story: The Hollywood Reporter

By Sean O’Meara

