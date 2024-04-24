fbpx

Country Garden Wins Onshore Bonds Payments Delay Approval

April 24, 2024

China’s largest private developer has already defaulted on $11 billion of offshore bonds amid a three-year sector-wide debt crisis


The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China
The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters

 

Crisis-hit Chinese property developer Country Garden has said it’s won bondholders’ approval to postpone payments on three onshore bonds to September, as it desperately works on an offshore debt restructuring plan

The developer, which is China’s largest private real estate outfit and has already defaulted on $11 billion of offshore bonds, had in September extended the maturities of eight onshore bonds worth $1.49 billion by three years.

China’s property sector has slumped into a debt crisis since mid-2021, leaving many companies in default and homes uncompleted.

 

Also on AF: TikTok Plans Legal Battle as US Senate Passes Divest-or-Ban Bill

 

The first instalments and interest of the three yuan bonds in question were originally due in March and June, Country Garden said in a statement, without giving details of the total value involved.

Two of the payments, under the extension plan finalised last year, were already overdue earlier this month and have entered into a 30-day grace period, according to Chinese media.

“This [bondholders approval]… effectively resolved the immediate repayment risk of the company, and provided a valuable window for the company to raise funds for repayment,” it said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

