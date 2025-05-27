Danes Probe ‘Unexplained’ Parts Found in Solar Systems – PV

SolarPower Europe says the discovery of unexplained parts in Danish solar equipment shows the need for stronger solar cybersecurity rules, a new report says

SolarPower Europe says the recent discovery of unexplained parts in Danish energy equipment is “highly concerning” and shows an urgent need for stronger EU solar cybersecurity rules, a new report says.

Walburga Hemetberger, the CEO of SolarPower Europe, said the suspicious components were not solar parts, so it was “important an investigation is underway,” according to a report by PV Mag, which noted that Green Power Denmark found the electronic parts in routine inspections of imported circuit boards destined for the country’s energy infrastructure.

Green Power Denmark told Reuters last week that the components could serve a range of potential purposes, but noted that their inclusion in critical systems was still seen as unacceptable, regardless of intent.

The Danes have refused to identify the origin of the supplier, but the revelation follows a report earlier this month by Reuters and Asia Financial that unexplained communication devices had been found inside some Chinese-made inverter devices in the United States.

Countries such as Lithuania and Estonia have acknowledged the threats to energy security. In November, the Lithuanian government passed a law blocking remote Chinese access to solar, wind and battery installations above 100 kilowatts – by default restricting the use of Chinese inverters, the Reuters report said.

Read the full report: PV Mag.

