fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

Danes Probe ‘Unexplained’ Parts Found in Solar Systems – PV

May 27, 2025

SolarPower Europe says the discovery of unexplained parts in Danish solar equipment shows the need for stronger solar cybersecurity rules, a new report says


The world’s biggest solar farm, spread over 200,000 acres, seen in China’s Xinjiang
Concern is rising about 'rogue' parts found in solar energy systems from China. Meanwhile, the huge ramp-up of solar in China continues. This pic shows the world’s largest solar farm, spread over 200,000 acres, in Xinjiang. Photo: China Daily.

 

SolarPower Europe says the recent discovery of unexplained parts in Danish energy equipment is “highly concerning” and shows an urgent need for stronger EU solar cybersecurity rules, a new report says.

Walburga Hemetberger, the CEO of SolarPower Europe, said the suspicious components were not solar parts, so it was “important an investigation is underway,” according to a report by PV Mag, which noted that Green Power Denmark found the electronic parts in routine inspections of imported circuit boards destined for the country’s energy infrastructure.

Green Power Denmark told Reuters last week that the components could serve a range of potential purposes, but noted that their inclusion in critical systems was still seen as unacceptable, regardless of intent.

The Danes have refused to identify the origin of the supplier, but the revelation follows a report earlier this month by Reuters and Asia Financial that unexplained communication devices had been found inside some Chinese-made inverter devices in the United States.

Countries such as Lithuania and Estonia have acknowledged the threats to energy security. In November, the Lithuanian government passed a law blocking remote Chinese access to solar, wind and battery installations above 100 kilowatts – by default restricting the use of Chinese inverters, the Reuters report said.

Read the full report: PV Mag.

 

ALSO SEE:

Rogue Communication Devices Found in Chinese Solar Inverters

Satellite Images Show Huawei’s Expanding Chip Facilities – FT

US Lawmakers Push Location-Tracking For High Powered AI Chips

Nvidia and China Tech Giants Hit by Latest US Chip Clampdown

Server Fraud Case in Singapore May be Linked to AI Chips, China

BYD Plants Seen Generating Big Sales in Europe, South America

Spending on Global Energy Transition Well Under What’s Needed

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Toyota to 'Shift Some Corolla Production to Britain, Export to US'
Toyota to 'Shift Some Corolla Production to Britain, Export to US'
China Carmakers Told to Explain Sales of 'Zero-Mileage Used Cars'
China Carmakers Told to Explain Sales of 'Zero-Mileage Used Cars'
China's Meituan, Alibaba Enjoy a Boom in 'Instant Retail' Deliveries
China's Meituan, Alibaba Enjoy a Boom in 'Instant Retail' Deliveries
$14bn Nippon Steel-US Steel Tie-up is a Partnership, Trump Says
$14bn Nippon Steel-US Steel Tie-up is a Partnership, Trump Says
logo

New Energy

China Battery Giant CATL Raises $4.6 Billion in Hong Kong Listing
China Battery Giant CATL Raises $4.6 Billion in Hong Kong Listing
Jim Pollard 20 May 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com