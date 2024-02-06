fbpx

Death Penalty For Corrupt Former China Banks Boss – CD

February 6, 2024

The one-time China Merchants Bank president saw his sentence reprieved and will serve up to seven years in prison for bribery and insider trading


Tian Huiyu was a former president of China Merchants Bank. Photo: AFP

 

A former Chinese bank boss has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of taking bribes, insider trading and abuse of power, the China Daily reported.

Tian Huiyu, a former president of China Merchants Bank, was given the death penalty with a two-year reprieve and will serve up to seven years in prison, will suffer a lifelong deprivation of his political rights and see the confiscation of all his personal property, the report went on.

Over a 25-year period, Tian was said to have exploited his various positions, including as vice-president of China Cinda Trust Investment Corporation, vice-president of Shanghai Bank, head of the Shenzhen and Beijing branch of China Construction Bank, and president of China Merchants Bank, profiting by more than 210 million yuan.

Read the full story: China Daily

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

