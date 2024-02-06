Death Penalty For Corrupt Former China Banks Boss – CD

The one-time China Merchants Bank president saw his sentence reprieved and will serve up to seven years in prison for bribery and insider trading

A former Chinese bank boss has been sentenced to death after being found guilty of taking bribes, insider trading and abuse of power, the China Daily reported.

Tian Huiyu, a former president of China Merchants Bank, was given the death penalty with a two-year reprieve and will serve up to seven years in prison, will suffer a lifelong deprivation of his political rights and see the confiscation of all his personal property, the report went on.

Over a 25-year period, Tian was said to have exploited his various positions, including as vice-president of China Cinda Trust Investment Corporation, vice-president of Shanghai Bank, head of the Shenzhen and Beijing branch of China Construction Bank, and president of China Merchants Bank, profiting by more than 210 million yuan.

By Sean O’Meara

