Deaths, Health Crisis as Severe Heatwave Rocks Asia – Guardian

April 20, 2023

A severe heatwave extending across much of Asia has been described as “the worst April heatwave in Asian history” by a climatologist and weather historian


About a dozen countries in Asia have endured extreme heat over the past week or so. This graphic came from late last week.

 

A severe heatwave extending across much of Asia has been described as “the worst April heatwave in Asian history” by Maximiliano Herrera, a climatologist and weather historian, according to a report by The Guardian, which said deaths and school closures have occurred as temperatures above 40C have been recorded in Bangladesh, across India and China, as well as Myanmar, northern Thailand and Laos.

Record temperatures for April had been documented in Chengdu, Zhejiang, Nanjing, Hangzhou and other parts of the Yangtze River delta, the report said, while Luang Prabang, Vientiane in Laos, Tak and Mae Hong Son in northern Thailand – areas which have also been hit hard by both the ‘monster’ heatwave’s high temperatures, plus some of the worst air pollution ever recorded because of seasonal burning and the civil strife in Myanmar.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Critical China Factory Hubs Face Greatest Climate Change Risk

 

China Expecting Record Rise in Solar Power Capacity This Year

 

China’s Farmers, Factory Owners Battle Heatwave, Power Cuts

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

