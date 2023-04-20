Deaths, Health Crisis as Severe Heatwave Rocks Asia – Guardian

A severe heatwave extending across much of Asia has been described as “the worst April heatwave in Asian history” by a climatologist and weather historian

A severe heatwave extending across much of Asia has been described as “the worst April heatwave in Asian history” by Maximiliano Herrera, a climatologist and weather historian, according to a report by The Guardian, which said deaths and school closures have occurred as temperatures above 40C have been recorded in Bangladesh, across India and China, as well as Myanmar, northern Thailand and Laos.

Record temperatures for April had been documented in Chengdu, Zhejiang, Nanjing, Hangzhou and other parts of the Yangtze River delta, the report said, while Luang Prabang, Vientiane in Laos, Tak and Mae Hong Son in northern Thailand – areas which have also been hit hard by both the ‘monster’ heatwave’s high temperatures, plus some of the worst air pollution ever recorded because of seasonal burning and the civil strife in Myanmar.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

ALSO SEE: