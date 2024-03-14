Don’t Throw Coins at Planes, China Airline Warns – Insider

A major airline in China has warned passengers not to throw coins into plane engines after an incident on Hainan Island last week

China Southern Airlines issued a warning to passengers not to throw coins at planes after an incident last week in which coins were thrown into a plane’s engine, according to a report by Business Insider, which said the airline posted a five-minute video on Weibo explaining how “throwing coins at the plane” can delay flights and threaten safety.

On March 6 a domestic flight from the southern island of Hainan to Beijing, the capital, was delayed by four hours, the report said, adding that a video posted online showed a flight attendant saying a passenger threw “three to five coins” into the engine of an Airbus A350. People in China have reportedly been doing this in recent years because they believed it would bring good luck, but they are now being told it is dangerous and they can be fined for causing delays or safety checks.

Read the full report: Business Insider.

ALSO SEE: