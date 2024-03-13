Japan’s Space One Rocket Explodes Seconds After Take-Off – JT

The space startup still claimed the failed launch was “a big step forward” because the rocket had autonomously aborted the flight, as programmed

Japan’s space ambitions suffered a major blow on Wednesday when Tokyo-based startup Space One’s solid-fuel Kairos rocket exploded just seconds after liftoff, The Japan Times reported.

The 18m, 23-ton Kairos rocket, carrying a dummy government spy satellite, took off from Kushimoto, in Wakayama Prefecture, but burst in flames just five seconds later, scattering debris over a mountainous area.

Space One bosses said they were investigating the cause of the explosion and remained committed to their target of 20 lift-offs a year by the end of 2029 and 30 lift-offs in the 2030s, the story went on.

By Sean O’Meara

