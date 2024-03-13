fbpx

Japan’s Space One Rocket Explodes Seconds After Take-Off – JT

March 13, 2024

The space startup still claimed the failed launch was “a big step forward” because the rocket had autonomously aborted the flight, as programmed


The rocket crashed over a mountainside in Japan's Wakayama Prefecture. Photo: Reuters/Kyodo
Japan’s space ambitions suffered a major blow on Wednesday when Tokyo-based startup Space One’s solid-fuel Kairos rocket exploded just seconds after liftoff, The Japan Times reported.

The 18m, 23-ton Kairos rocket, carrying a dummy government spy satellite, took off from Kushimoto, in Wakayama Prefecture, but burst in flames just five seconds later, scattering debris over a mountainous area.

Space One bosses said they were investigating the cause of the explosion and remained committed to their target of 20 lift-offs a year by the end of 2029 and 30 lift-offs in the 2030s, the story went on.

Read the full story: The Japan Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Russia, China Plan to Build Lunar Nuclear Power Plant by 2035

Japan’s SLIM Moon Lander Sparks Back Into Life, Makes Contact

Chinese Rocket Failure Opened Door for SpaceX in Indonesia

Japan Successfully Launches H3 Rocket a Year After Failure

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

