EU Denies Backing China Proposal to End Ukraine War – SCMP

July 30, 2024

The European Union has denied claims by China that its top diplomat Josep Borrell “attached great importance” to a Sino-Brazilian statement on ending the war in Ukraine


Wang Yi has urged the EU to clarify its stance toward China.
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell are seen in this file image from 2019 (China foreign ministry).

 

The European Union has denied claims by China that its top diplomat Josep Borrell “attached great importance” to a Sino-Brazilian statement on ending the war in Ukraine, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, which said that while the EU had asked China to help ending the conflict, it was concerned about escalating shipments of dual-use items to Russia.

The Chinese foreign ministry has been accused of trying to “put words in Europe’s mouths” and trying to sabotage a peace summit in Geneva last week, it said, adding that EU sources insist that “Borrell did not make such a statement.”

The dispute comes at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping “is attempting to position himself as a peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite criticism from the US and Europe,” according to the Japan Times, which noted that both Russia and Ukraine have signalled a willingness to negotiate.

China had also dispatched an envoy to Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia to build conditions for peace talks, it said, as these nations had not imposed sanctions on Russia, it said.

These reports emerged on a day when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is currently in Beijing seeking better terms for Italian firms in China, told reporters that China’s economic support of the Russian war effort against Ukraine is a source of “great friction,” according to a report by Reuters.

Read the full report: South China Morning Post.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

