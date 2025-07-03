Indonesia to Sign $34 Billion Pact With US Ahead of Tariff Deadline

Jakarta will sign a pact worth $34 billion with business partners next week to boost purchases from the United States in a bid to avoid 32% tariffs on its exports

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs said on Thursday the country will sign a pact worth $34 billion with business partners next week to boost purchases from the United States.

The move is part of efforts to strike a trade deal with Washington ahead of the July 9 deadline.

Jakarta is facing a 32% tariff in US markets and has previously offered to increase US imports to facilitate trade talks between the two sides.

ALSO SEE: China Fears Negative Impacts of US Trade Pact With Vietnam

Indonesia enjoyed a goods trade surplus of $17.9 billion with the United States in 2024, according to the US Trade Representative.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the memorandum of understanding due to be signed on July 7 will deploy the $34 billion for new Indonesian investments and purchases in the United States.

Airlangga said that by addressing the trade balance with the United States, Indonesia hoped to get a better trade deal than the one struck with Vietnam.

The United States announced on Wednesday that it will place a lower-than-promised 20% tariff on many Vietnamese exports, down from the original 46% announced by President Donald Trump in April.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: