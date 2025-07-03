fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Indonesia to Sign $34 Billion Pact With US Ahead of Tariff Deadline

July 3, 2025

Jakarta will sign a pact worth $34 billion with business partners next week to boost purchases from the United States in a bid to avoid 32% tariffs on its exports


Indonesia's Economic Affairs minister Airlangga Hartarto (Reuters file image from June 2023).

 

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs said on Thursday the country will sign a pact worth $34 billion with business partners next week to boost purchases from the United States.

The move is part of efforts to strike a trade deal with Washington ahead of the July 9 deadline.

Jakarta is facing a 32% tariff in US markets and has previously offered to increase US imports to facilitate trade talks between the two sides.

 

ALSO SEE: China Fears Negative Impacts of US Trade Pact With Vietnam

 

Indonesia enjoyed a goods trade surplus of $17.9 billion with the United States in 2024, according to the US Trade Representative.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the memorandum of understanding due to be signed on July 7 will deploy the $34 billion for new Indonesian investments and purchases in the United States.

Airlangga said that by addressing the trade balance with the United States, Indonesia hoped to get a better trade deal than the one struck with Vietnam.

The United States announced on Wednesday that it will place a lower-than-promised 20% tariff on many Vietnamese exports, down from the original 46% announced by President Donald Trump in April.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

US Lifts Bans on Chip Software, Ethane, As China Truce Holds

China’s Criticism of Price Wars Sheds Light on Xi’s ‘Waning’ Power

Japan’s PM Defends National Interest as Trump Ramps up Threats

Users of Ex-China Rare Earth Magnets Paying Top Prices

Thai PM Suspended; Court to Review Case Seeking Her Dismissal

Investors Not Happy as Indonesia Eases Limits in Military Law

Cambodian Scam Centres Straining Ties With States Near And Far

US Sanctions Karen Warlord, Cambodia ‘Money Laundering Group’

Apple ‘to Invest $1bn in Indonesia’ After $100m Offer Rejected

Indonesia Moves to Block China’s Temu to Protect Small Merchants

Indonesia Has Applied to Join The Trans-Pacific Trade Pact

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

US Lifts Bans on Chip Software, Ethane, As China Truce Holds
US Lifts Bans on Chip Software, Ethane, As China Truce Holds
China Fears Negative Impacts of US Trade Pact With Vietnam
China Fears Negative Impacts of US Trade Pact With Vietnam
India Renewable Power Output Jumps, Coal Use Falls in First Half
India Renewable Power Output Jumps, Coal Use Falls in First Half
Japan's PM Defends National Interest as Trump Ramps up Threats
Japan's PM Defends National Interest as Trump Ramps up Threats
logo

Southeast Asia

Thai PM Suspended; Court to Review Case Seeking Her Dismissal
Thai PM Suspended; Court to Review Case Seeking Her Dismissal
Jim Pollard 01 Jul 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com