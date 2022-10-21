fbpx

Type to search

World

EU Leaders Push For United Approach on China Dependency

October 21, 2022

“I think with China it’s the same as with Russia. It is in their interest that we are divided,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said


EU leaders pose for a picture in Brussels, Belgium June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

 

European Union leaders said on Friday that they need a united stance on their relationship with China, recognising the dangers of economic dependence on Beijing.

Meeting at an annual summit this week, EU diplomats expressed concern over China’s partnership with Russia and its increasingly authoritarian path.

“I think with China it’s the same as with Russia. It is in their interest that we are divided. It’s in our interest that we are united,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters.

 

Also on AF: Yuan Sinks to Lowest Since 2008 Despite State Banks’ Support

 

Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin stressed that the EU needed to avoid building future dependencies and instead promote stronger cooperation between democratic countries.

“We shouldn’t be dependent on authoritarian regimes on critical issues such as technology,” she said.

Beijing should now be thought of primarily as a competitor that is promoting “an alternative vision of the world order”, the EU’s foreign policy service said in a paper this week.

The push for fine-tuning comes as Germany’s ruling coalition considers whether to let Chinese state-owned shipping group Cosco take a stake in a Hamburg port terminal.

The response of the government, currently divided on the issue, is seen as a gauge of how far it is willing to toughen its stance towards its top trading partner.

 

‘No Limits’ Friendship

China premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “no limits” friendship between their two countries on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said it was important for the EU to speak with China to make sure it was “on the right side of history” over Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“China is best dealt with when we are 27, not when we are one on one vis-à-vis China,” he said.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

Europe Beats China for World’s Top EV Growth Markets

China Firms Step up Capital Raising in Europe – China Daily

European Union, China Pledge to Cooperate on Supply Chains

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

China, Saudi Arabia Pledge Closer Energy Cooperation
China, Saudi Arabia Pledge Closer Energy Cooperation
Mining Giant BHP 'Cautiously Optimistic' About China Economy
Mining Giant BHP 'Cautiously Optimistic' About China Economy
Toyota Set to Cut Production Target Over Chips Shortage
Toyota Set to Cut Production Target Over Chips Shortage
China iPhone Production 'Normal' Despite Covid Curbs: Foxconn
China iPhone Production 'Normal' Despite Covid Curbs: Foxconn
logo

World

US Charges Laid in ‘Plot’ to Force Citizen to Return to China
US Charges Laid in ‘Plot’ to Force Citizen to Return to China
Jim Pollard 21 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com