EU’s Green Tech Reliance on China ‘Worrying’ – Euractiv

Europe’s solar panel, wind turbine and electric vehicle manufacturing sectors are all wilting in the face of increased competition from China

The EU’s climate chief has warned the bloc’s drive to cut greenhouse gas emissions has seen it grow more dependent on Chinese technology, the news website Euractiv reported.

Europe used to be a leader in solar panel manufacturing but was overtaken by China more than ten years ago, Wopke Hoekstra said at a Brussels event on Tuesday, adding: “We’re getting more dependent on China in our quest to become greener, which is problematic. We are getting redder while we’re getting greener.”

Many struggling European solar panel manufacturers have warned they are on the brink of folding unless the EU takes measures to save the sector struggling against state-subsidised Chinese rivals.

Read the full story: Euractiv

By Sean O’Meara

