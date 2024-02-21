fbpx

EU’s Green Tech Reliance on China ‘Worrying’ – Euractiv

February 21, 2024

Europe’s solar panel, wind turbine and electric vehicle manufacturing sectors are all wilting in the face of increased competition from China


China's Trina Solar is looking at a third factory in Vietnam, sources say.
A worker inspects solar panels at a farm in Dunhuang, 950km northwest of Lanzhou in Gansu province in this Reuters file photo from Sept 2013. Photo: Reuters

 

The EU’s climate chief has warned the bloc’s drive to cut greenhouse gas emissions has seen it grow more dependent on Chinese technology, the news website Euractiv reported.

Europe used to be a leader in solar panel manufacturing but was overtaken by China more than ten years ago, Wopke Hoekstra said at a Brussels event on Tuesday, adding: “We’re getting more dependent on China in our quest to become greener, which is problematic. We are getting redder while we’re getting greener.”

Many struggling European solar panel manufacturers have warned they are on the brink of folding unless the EU takes measures to save the sector struggling against state-subsidised Chinese rivals.

Read the full story: Euractiv

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

