Filipinos Killed in S-China Sea, Boat Hit by ‘Foreign Vessel’ – CNN

October 4, 2023

Officials in the Philippines are investigating the death of three Filipino fishermen killed after their boat was hit by a “foreign” vessel near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea


A map of disputed claims in the South China Sea. The Filipino vessel was hit about 150km north of Scarborough Shoal (AFP).

 

Officials in the Philippines are investigating the death of three Filipino fishermen killed after their boat collided with a “foreign” vessel in the South China Sea, according to a report by CNN on Wednesday, which said their boat was struck at about 4.20am 150km north of Scarborough Shoal, a reef claimed by both China and the Philippines 200km west of Luzon, but 11 survivors and men in other boats nearby managed to carry their dead colleagues, including the captain, to northern Luzon Island.

The area is a hotly contested maritime flashpoint – claimed by both Beijing and Manila, but President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the coast guard were “checking all monitored vessels in the area” as part of its investigation, the report said, adding that a tanker that came from South Korea and was heading to Singapore may have been in the area at the time of the incident, according to marine traffic data and survivors’ accounts.

It said maritime accidents were common because crews are often mistreated and undertrained, and an information centre in Singapore had more than 1,880 people listed as dead or missing at sea in the first half of 2023.

Read the full report: CNN.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

