Price Cuts Help Apple Win Top Phone Sales Spot in China in May

Discounts of up to $351 helped US tech giant beat tough competition from domestic rivals to top China phone sales last month, new data shows

Apple’s move to slash the price of its iPhones helped the US tech giant secure the top sales spot in China in May.

Data from Counterpoint Research showed Apple’s global sales grew 15% year-on-year during April and May. And that was the group’s strongest performance for the two-month period since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increase in global sales was primarily driven by a return to growth in Apple’s two largest markets, China and the United States, preliminary data from Counterpoint Research showed.

ALSO SEE: Wa Army Controlling New Rare Earth Mines in Northeast Myanmar

The company was aided in part by tariff dodgers and also saw double-digit increases in Japan, India and the Middle Eastern markets, Counterpoint said.

“Q2 [second quarter] iPhone performance looks promising at the moment, but as always, swings either way are dictated by two markets – the US and China,” Ivan Lam, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, said.

Calculations based on data from the government-affiliated China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed that April shipments of foreign-branded phones in China rose to 3.52 million units from 3.50 million a year earlier.

Apple has faced increased competition from domestic rivals in China and has resorted to price cuts to stay competitive.

Chinese e-commerce platforms were offering discounts of up to 2,530 yuan ($351) on Apple’s latest iPhone 16 models in May.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: